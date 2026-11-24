National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over the continued exposure of key and vulnerable populations in Nigeria to stigma, discrimination, social exclusion, violence, and other human rights violations.

The Commission identified people living with HIV, persons affected by tuberculosis, people who use and inject drugs, female sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender persons and other underserved communities as groups particularly vulnerable to human rights abuses.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, raised the concern in his welcome remarks at a one-day state-level sensitisation on the Emergency Response Framework for reducing human rights violations against key and vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

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The event was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Justice, Bauchi State. Ojukwu was represented by the NHRC State Coordinator, Barrister Yahchit Dala.

He said vulnerable populations often faced emergencies arising from violence, unlawful arrests and detention, harassment, forced eviction, discrimination in healthcare facilities, denial of essential health services, breaches of confidentiality and community hostility.

“For these populations, emergencies may arise from sudden or escalating threats such as violence, unlawful arrests and detention, harassment, forced eviction, discrimination in healthcare settings, denial of access to essential health services, breaches of confidentiality, community hostility and other situations that threaten their safety, dignity and fundamental rights,” he said.

According to him, such situations require timely, coordinated and effective interventions that take into account the peculiar circumstances of affected populations and uphold human rights principles.

Ojukwu said the Commission, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and development partners, had continued to promote initiatives aimed at strengthening human rights protection, improving access to justice and addressing structural barriers preventing vulnerable groups from enjoying their fundamental rights.

He described the Emergency Response Framework as an important mechanism for ensuring that human rights violations and other emergencies affecting the groups were promptly identified, reported, documented and addressed.

He explained that the framework was designed to strengthen coordination among stakeholders, establish clear response and referral pathways, improve access to legal assistance and psychosocial support, enhance incident documentation and reporting, and promote accountability for violations.

The NHRC boss stressed that access to healthcare and other essential services must not be denied on the basis of an individual’s health status, identity, occupation, or perceived social standing.

“Every individual, irrespective of their circumstances, is entitled to the protection of the law and the enjoyment of fundamental human rights,” he said.

He noted that protecting key and vulnerable populations was not merely a public health concern but a fundamental human rights obligation, adding that the rights to dignity, equality, non-discrimination, personal liberty, privacy and access to justice must be respected and protected.

Ojukwu urged stakeholders to move beyond acknowledging the challenges facing vulnerable groups and develop practical, sustainable and coordinated mechanisms to address them.

He described the state-level sensitisation as particularly important, noting that the successful implementation of the framework depended largely on the capacity and commitment of stakeholders at the subnational level.

He called on government institutions, law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, legal service providers, civil society organisations, community-led organisations and representatives of vulnerable populations to understand and fulfil their respective responsibilities under the framework.

The NHRC executive secretary also urged participants to strengthen collaboration with community-led organisations, noting that they often serve as the first point of contact for affected individuals and are strategically positioned to identify violations, facilitate referrals and provide immediate support.

He further emphasised the need to protect the confidentiality and safety of individuals reporting violations, prevent retaliation against complainants and witnesses, and ensure that response mechanisms remained accessible, non-judgmental and responsive to the specific needs of affected populations.

Ojukwu said the voices and lived experiences of vulnerable populations must remain central to the design, implementation and monitoring of interventions intended to protect them.

“Nothing about these populations should be done without meaningful engagement with them,” he said.

He urged participants to identify existing gaps, clarify institutional responsibilities, strengthen referral systems and develop practical strategies to ensure that the framework is translated into meaningful protection for affected persons.

“Our collective objective must be to build an environment where no individual is denied protection because of stigma, discrimination or social exclusion; where human rights violations are promptly reported and addressed; and where every person, regardless of their vulnerability, can access justice, healthcare and other essential services without fear,” he said.

The NHRC chief executive reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working with government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations and community-led networks to advance the protection of vulnerable populations in line with the Constitution, applicable national laws and international human rights standards.

He expressed confidence that the engagement would strengthen collective response capacity and contribute to building a more inclusive, accountable and rights-respecting environment for key and vulnerable populations in Nigeria.