NSCDC to prosecute man allegedly caught trying to defraud Amotekun applicants in Oyo

The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Iskilu Akinsanya, on Friday, disclosed that the man allegedly caught trying to defraud Amotekun corps applicants in Oyo town, Agboola Adeyemi, would be prosecuted.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Oluwole Olusegun.

The suspect who owned a cyber café along Durbar Stadium road was caught with 11 fake recruitment forms which he was reportedly selling to applicants at #500 per copy, with the promise of assisting the victims to get the job had been handed over to the NSCDC for prosecution.

Akinsanya said the suspect would face the law for his action, just as he urged members of the public to be wary of individuals that would always want to take advantage of them.

He also warned cyber cafe operators not to indulge in actions which can tarnish their image.

