BREAKING: Fuel tanker goes up in flames at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State.

This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt.

IMG_2702

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a tanker with unknown registration number conveying PMS lost control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt.

However, the casualty cannot be ascertained at the moment.

DG/CEO, LRTs, the LASG Fire Service, LRU Fire Unit, Police and LASTMA are responders at the scene working together to curb the inferno from escalating further and rescue operation ongoing.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Minister of state in the Federal Ministry of environment Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor has commended the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) for its efforts in ensuring that the activities of modern Biotechnology and its products are properly regulated.

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the protection of schools and learning centres across the country from violence and all forms of attacks.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in a statement on Wednesday, commemorating the first International Day for the Protection of Education from Attack, stated that the protection of learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel, schools and learning centres from all forms of attacks was an obligation of government and all relevant stakeholders.

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…

Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…

Gbagada Fuel tanker