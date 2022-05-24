NSCDC gets new commandant in Kaduna

A new Commandant, Idris Yahya Adah, has been appointed to oversee the operations of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Kaduna State Command (NSCDC).

He assumed duty following the retirement of the immediate Commandant, Dr Godwin U Miebi, from service on the 10th May 2022.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Habib Badamasi, on Tuesday, said Idris Yahya Adah took over the leadership of the command on 11th May 2022.





Tribune Online gathered that the handover ceremony was very precise and colourful as the flags exchange was performed after the quarter guard inspection was concluded.

In his address to officers and men of the command, the new Commandant, Idris Yahya Adah, for the confidence reposed in him and promised to do his best to reposition the Corps in the state.

He urged the officers and men to perform their duties with diligence and shun any act capable of undermining the service.

Commandant Idris also plea with the good people of Kaduna State to help the Corps in providing useful information and support in assisting NSCDC in providing adequate security in the State

The Commandant also seeks collaboration with the media outfit and encouraged them to always verify and published only information which will foster unity within the society and the country as a whole.

He promised that the already established collaboration and synergy between NSCDC and other sister agencies being enjoyed within the state will only be improved but will strengthen.

