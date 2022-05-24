Disregard resumption notice from EKSU management, ASUU tells members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on its members in the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti to disregard the resumption notice issued by the management of the institution and continued the ongoing national industrial action.

The ASUU-EKSU Chairman, Dr Kayode Arogundade and the secretary, Dr Daniel Ogunwale in a joint statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday in reaction to the notice by the university for staff and students to resume academic activities on May 24, 2022, noted that the actions of the university management were more of the political decision ahead of the June 18 governorship election.

The university lecturers explained that instead of the state government attending to the demands of the union, the government through the management of the institution was concerned with achieving their political interest in the face of the decaying educational system.

ASUU maintained that its executive members in the school have been allegedly receiving threat messages over their continuous participation in the national industrial action, calling on parents to monitor their wards, ” who are the main target to be used as thugs in the coming election hence the resumption saga, to put the life of our students at risk.”

The statement reads, “ASUU EKSU wishes to use the medium to announce to the general public that mandating the re-opening of the University is purely political and EKSG is not ready to attend to the demand of the University. Also, it is worth noting that ASUU-EKSU Executives Members have been receiving threats from various government agents and the University management.

“In view of this, the general public is hereby notified and put on alert to the threats, that if any harm is inflicted on any member of the ASUU-EKSU Executives, the Ekiti State government and University management should be held responsible.





“The students themselves should be aware of the insincerity of those parading themselves as their leaders whose only interest is their temporary benefit from whichever government is in power, we are equally aware of the antics of insignificant lecturers playing Political harlotry with the destiny of the majority of our members. We are watching and they shall be brought to book soonest.

“All academic staff of Ekiti State University are therefore directed to stay off their duty post as the current strike action is comprehensive and total. Members are to be on the lookout for further directives.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Disregard resumption notice from EKSU management, ASUU tells members

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Disregard resumption notice from EKSU management, ASUU tells members