NPC commences enumeration of homeless persons at night in Katsina LG

By Mohammed Abba - Katsina
NPC commences enumeration of homeless persons at night in Katsina

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that it will commence the enumeration of all homeless persons in select local government areas of Katsina State on Tuesday night.

A statement signed by the Director of NPC in Katsina State, Alhaji Bala Mairuwa, said the census night scheduled for Tuesday night signifies the commencement of persons’ enumeration in the selected enumeration areas and local government areas.

According to him, census night is the night immediately before the first day of enumeration set aside for the enumeration of homeless persons.

Alhaji Bala said the enumerators are expected to enumerate all homeless persons seen within the selected areas and LGs during the census night.

He said the decision to enumerate homeless persons at night is based on the fact that homeless persons are usually found in designated places such as markets, bridges and motor parks where they pass the night rather than day time when they are likely to be on the move.

The observance of census night is in accordance with international best practice and ensures complete enumeration of the population.

The census reference period for the trial census will be from the zero hours (00:00) of the first enumeration day, July 20, 2022, to midnight (24:00hrs) of the last enumeration day, July 24, 2022.

The commission calls on all residents of the Daura Local Government Area where the election trial was conducted to support and cooperate with enumerators as they carry out their assignments professionally.

