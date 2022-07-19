Abuja-Kaduna train attack: FCT traditional rulers call for prayers

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, Chairman of the FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Council of Traditional Rulers have called on residents of the territory to continue to pray for the country to overcome insecurity.

The Ona of Abaji, made the call when he led first-class chiefs on a sympathy visit to the released FCT Director of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr Hassan Sule, at his residence in Abaji on Sunday.

He called on both Muslims and Christians to continue to pray for the country to overcome the security challenge, saying the traditional rulers were shocked and saddened when they received the news of the abduction of the UBEB boss alongside others on board the train by terrorists.

Dr Sule, while responding appreciated the traditional rulers and other well-meaning individuals for their prayers, which he said led to his release from the hands of the terrorists.

He also called for prayers for others still in captivity for God’s intervention.

