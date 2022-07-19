London declares ‘major incident’ as fires surge amid record heatwave

World News
By Tribune Online
London declares 'major,

London’s firefighting authority declared a major incident in the British capital on Tuesday in response to the surge in fires amid a record-breaking heatwave in Britain and Europe.

The London Fire Brigade said it had deployed dozens of fire engines to several fires in and around the city, including thirty to a grass fire in east London. Television footage showed one blaze engulfing several homes.

“Firefighters are still meeting the needs of our communities, but declaring a major incident allows us to focus our resources,” the brigade said.

Britain recorded its highest ever temperature, breaking 40C (104F) for the first time, as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, scorching fields and damaging airport runways and train tracks.

“This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter,

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
World News

Ghana discharges 39 in isolation over Marburg concerns

World News

Kemi Badenoch loses out in bid to become British PM

World News

Kemi Badenoch eliminated as Rishi Sunak tops poll of MPs

World News

Ecuador jail violence: Fight at Bellavista kills 13

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More