I have for long been writing on the secrets to passing UTME. The student should keep in mind that studying for the UTME exam is just for a short while, but failure is a lasting pain. One should really be patient and study in order to celebrate later on.

It is of fundamental significance for the student to know what to study for the exam. It is not everything that should be studied there is very little time one has. There are syllabuses set by the JAMB. Every year, the body suggests some areas to be studied properly for the exam. The candidate should go through at least 80 percent of the recommended syllabus. The body hardly sets questions outside the syllabus. In the same vein, past questions should be thoroughly studied. A number of questions are repeated yearly in the exam. Apart from that, past questions give one a sense of the most-asked areas. These past questions can be simply downloaded as PDF files and be read on a smartphone screen. They can also be simply gotten through some apps like MySchool, Scholarly and JAMB Prep (free) at N1000. But for the Use of English, I would recommend using the hardcopy at N700 at local bookshops due to the amount of time it consumes using a software application.

In view of the fact that the exam is around the corner, I would strongly advise that a student sets aside 10 hours or more for UTME studies daily. Remember, it’s just for one month. Don’t get bored by the constant reading. The pain of studying them is for a while, but for the failure, it can’t be estimated. Do not forget to pray, for reading without praying can end in futility. May our students pass the exam with flying colours!

Salim Yakubu Akko, Gombe State.

