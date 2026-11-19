The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, has stated that there is no feud between President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as being reported.

Oba Alao said whatever is going on between the duos is a family matter that would be resolved before the 2027 election.

He said the people of the Southwest would not give room to any animosity that would jeopardize the chance of the zone to retain power till 2031.

The monarch stated this while receiving in audience the Campaign Train of the Governorship candidate of the Allied People Movement (APM) in his palace at Orile Igbon in Surulere Local Government on Wednesday.

“What is happening between the duo will be resolved amicably. It is father and son relationship.

“Makinde is my man, likewise Asiwaju Tinubu. I keep on saying it; I can’t leave both of them. My loyalty remains with them. I want everybody in the whole Southwest to remain steadfast. Power will still remain in the region.

“The presidency will still remain in Southwest, by special grace of God. We respect other regions. We respect the North, the East, the North Central, the Northwest. We respect other candidates.

“It is sacrosanct. And I have said it, power should remain in Southwest till 2031. Please, don’t take it offensively. Nobody should take it offensively. It is something that we have understood. We are one Nigeria.

“Politics should not be do or die. Politics should not be about abuse or abusive language. Politics should be about issues. Let’s face the issues.

“The president knows how we played the game in 2023. But at the same time, Makinde is my man. I belong to the same political institution of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Zacch is also from that political school,” he said.

Also, the monarch and other traditional rulers in Oriire local government area have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi.

The decision is coming barely two days after the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye and Onpetu of Ijeruland took the same step during the visit of the Campaign Train of Adekanmbi to their respective palaces in Ogbomoso.

“Before I arrived yesterday, Ogbomosoland had already endorsed Bimbo. We must work collectively. I have known Bimbo for a while now, and he is a brilliant person.

Earlier, Adekanmbi said he visited the palace to pay homage to the monarch, whom he described as a father and mentor, rather than for political reasons.

“Baba is an accountant, and I am an accountant too. I have been drinking from his fountain of knowledge for a long time, and I will continue to do so.

“We must ensure that Oyo State moves forward and not backwards. It is about sustaining the good work Governor Makinde is doing. From the first day we assume office, it will be about continuity.