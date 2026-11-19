In 2016, Americans elected Donald Trump. In 2020, they voted him out. In 2024, after a first term that had left much of the world wondering whether Americans would ever return him to office, they did precisely that. On 3 November 2026, voters gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. Trump remained president. The country had changed who could check his power without changing who occupied the White House.

Some who welcomed Trump’s return saw it as a repudiation of a political establishment that had ceased to listen. Others could hardly believe that Americans, having lived through his first presidency, wanted another. It would be a poor account of democracy to begin by assuming that only one of these groups was entitled to be heard. I am more interested in a question that survives either judgement: what can citizens do when the people they elected disappoint them?

That question is before Nigeria as we approach the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for 16 January 2027. The American midterms offer five lessons.

The first is that a people must be free to reconsider. Democracy gives citizens the right to make choices whose consequences they may come to regret. That is part of taking human agency seriously. If people are to bear the consequences of government, they must have a hand in choosing it. And when experience gives them grounds to think again, they must have a way of doing so. There is no guarantee that the next choice will be wiser.

The American result does not tell us that everybody who voted for Trump in 2024 changed their mind. Many stood by him. Some who voted Republican then may have wanted Congress to check his power. Others, including some who had sat out the presidential election, were outraged by what his administration had done in the intervening two years. For them, the stakes had become too high to leave the decision to others. An electorate can change its verdict because people change their minds or because people who had stayed home decide to vote. Either way, a mandate belongs to a particular election. Whoever wins a credible election in Nigeria in January must answer for how they use that authority.

The second lesson is that the people’s decision has to survive the count. A voter should be able to cast a ballot without intimidation. Parties and observers should be able to see how the votes were counted at the polling unit and check that those figures survive collation. INEC’s chairman has acknowledged how badly the controversies of 2023 damaged public confidence. The commission can begin to repair it by making the result traceable, including in places where the declared winner would rather nobody looked too closely.

A citizen can live with defeat and try again. It is harder to persuade that citizen to keep faith with a process in which defeat can be manufactured. Rigging can persuade people that there is no peaceful way to remove those who govern them. The stability they claim to defend is precisely what they put at risk.

In Nigeria’s do-or-die politics, the gravest damage comes when politicians treat public office as theirs to seize and the people’s verdict as an inconvenience to be managed. When citizens lose faith in peaceful change, violent groups can exploit their grievances, and military adventurers can present their own ambitions as an answer to public discontent. Nigerians must repudiate military intervention. Those entrusted with public office must defend democracy by ensuring the integrity, transparency and credibility of elections, from the casting of the first ballot to the declaration of the result.

Third, staying home leaves the decision to those who show up. Preliminary estimates from the University of Florida’s Election Lab put participation in the US midterms at around 124 million, up from about 112 million in 2022. ABC’s voter survey found that roughly seven in ten of those who voted this November and said they had skipped the 2024 presidential election backed Democratic candidates for the House.

In Nigeria’s 2023 elections, turnout was just under 27 per cent. Some citizens were kept away by intimidation or practical obstacles, and the duty to remove those obstacles rests with the authorities. But we must also reckon with the conviction, common enough in our conversations, that nothing we do can change anything. Despair breeds complacency, and complacency eats away at the will to act. It turns the reasonable fear that a vote might be frustrated into the certainty that one’s own vote will never be cast. The election goes ahead all the same.

Fourth, a constituency is nobody’s inheritance. ABC’s surveys of the vote for the US House put Democratic support among women at 52 per cent in 2024 and 60 per cent in 2026. Among Latino voters, it went from 54 to 65 per cent. These figures tell us how people voted, rather than how many turned out. They are useful because they unsettle the idea that a community’s vote can be read off its identity. A person can belong to the same community, hold many of the same convictions and come to a different judgement about who deserves office.

Nigerian parties would do well to remember this when they speak of states or regions as if they own them. A voter who supported your party at the last election does not owe you the next one. Ask what she can buy with her wages now, whether she feels safer on the road home and what she thinks of the people asking for another term. You might hear a different answer from the one your electoral map has prepared you for.

The fifth lesson is that people can act together before they agree on everything. The Democrats who won in November included centrists and progressives. Within days they were publicly disagreeing over what to do about the cost of living and how to deal with Trump. Their victory had brought those differences into Congress; it had not abolished them. Enough voters found reasons to back candidates who would answer to some concerns they shared.

If Nigeria’s opposition parties choose to contest the election as a coalition, they should first agree on what they would do to make life better for Nigerians and how they would deliver it. Agreeing on a common presidential candidate is secondary to this. The governing party faces its own version of the question: can it hear people outside its ranks, including people who may never vote for it? Citizens, too, can work with people whose preferred candidate differs from theirs. They can insist together on safe polling, an honest count and a government that answers questions after the votes have been counted.

It is easy to believe in the wisdom of the people when they have just voted as we wished. The test comes when they choose somebody we would never have chosen. Their right to make that decision is the same right we will need when we ask them to think again. In January, Nigerians must have the freedom to renew a mandate or withdraw it and the assurance that either decision will stand. The country belongs to them after the election just as surely as it does on polling day.