THE evidence is clear that individuals who have suicidal thoughts may be struggling with background depression and other mental health challenges. Or major life stressors. What they need is empathy, support, and treatment to help them get back on their feet. Certainly not punishment and imprisonment. In this light, we can’t be more grateful at this turn of events… finally.

But how did we get here? Historically, attempted suicide was deemed a criminal offence, but the rest of the world has moved beyond this over time, with increasing awareness and understanding. Nigeria, regrettably, remained stuck in that loop with relevant sections of the Nigerian penal and criminal codes categorising attempted suicide as a criminal offence punishable with up to a 1-year jail term. This reprehensible situation has caused many professionals, civil society organisations and concerned citizens over time to advocate for a change in the laws.

The Asido Foundation was very active in the campaign to decriminalise attempted suicide from our legal statutes, with a relentless media campaign to generate public awareness as well as push for reforms. The Foundation also joined hands with other champions as part of the Nigerian Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group (NSPAWG), led by Prof Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, an eminent psychiatrist and former president of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria. This was in partnership with the global suicide prevention giant, Lifeline International (LLI).

The NSPAWG had brought together a pool of concerned stakeholders, including legal practitioners, civil society organisations, mental health professionals, and other concerned citizens, and developed a draft Suicide Decriminalisation Bill, which was presented to the officials of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare at a Suicide Prevention Conference in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2024.

Concurrently, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare had also developed a National Suicide Strategic Framework (2023–2030) and launched it in 2024. The Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN) and the Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists (NACP) have also been active in pushing for the decriminalisation of attempted suicide in Nigeria.

The Asido Foundation also paid an advocacy visit to the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, led by her Chairman, Board of Trustees, Chief Meka Olowola, and the Founder, Prof. Jibril Abdulmalik, in May 2024. The thrust of the visit was to solicit his support to decriminalise attempted suicide from our legal statutes. We are very grateful to the Attorney General for his warm audience as well as his promise to engage with his Ministry of Health and Social Welfare counterpart, Prof. Mohammed Pate, to work toward this goal.

All of these efforts by multiple players over time have now reached a crescendo with the recent announcement by the Honourable Coordinating Minister for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Pate, that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Executive Council has approved an Executive Bill to amend the Mental Health Act of 2021 and thereby decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria. The Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced on Tuesday, 17th November, that President Tinubu has forwarded the bill for the amendment of the Mental Health Act to include decriminalisation of attempted suicide. We hope the bill will receive expeditious attention.

While we welcome this announcement as a significant shift of momentum and a giant step forward, we must reiterate that a long journey to implementation still lies ahead. There is also the small and equally important matter of the bill for suicide prevention and decriminalisation of attempted suicide by Senator Ekpeyong, which has passed second reading. This is a more comprehensive bill that covers the entire spectrum of suicide prevention, access to care, and so on.

The analogy of both bills is akin to the Executive Bill attempting a shortcut by simply amending the existing Mental Health Act (MHA) by including a section that decriminalises attempted suicide. While the Ekpeyong-sponsored bill is a holistic approach that covers prevention and provision of services as well as decriminalisation.

Can they be harmonised and can components of the Ekpeyong Bill be incorporated into the MHA? Should both the MHA and the Ekpeyong Bill be pursued simultaneously to achieve harmony, where the MHA decriminalises suicide while the Ekpeyong Bill establishes a comprehensive framework for national suicide prevention? I would say, why not have both?

Secondly, when it is passed into law and the amendment is effected, we will then move to the critical phase of ensuring that all State Houses of Assembly also amend their relevant laws to expunge the relevant clauses in both the penal and criminal code that criminalise attempted suicide in their respective states.

Finally, a major source of concern is the fact that the Mental Health Act of 2021, which the FG seeks to amend, was signed into law in January 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari but is yet to be implemented. For instance, a low-hanging requirement of the MHA 2021 is that a Department of Mental Health should be created at both the federal and state ministries of health. This has not yet happened.

Mental Health at the federal level remains a programme, while many states do not even have a mere mental health desk or any officer tasked with mental health matters. Thus, all hands must remain on deck and advocacy sustained to ensure things truly change for the better and implementation is followed through. Only then can we truly roll out the drums to celebrate. Our journey is still far… But at least, now we can see glimmers of hope.