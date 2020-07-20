No extension of service granted to retiring public servants ― FG

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the post of the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Federal Government on Monday denied that it approved an extension of service for any retiring officer in public service.

A statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, pointed out that the Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan said no circular had been issued in respect of extension of service to any public officers.

The statement read: “The Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has stated that the Federal Government has not approved an extension of service for any officer in public service; and the office did not issue any circular on the subject matter.

“The statement became necessary in view of a fake circular purported to have emanated from the Office of Head of Service and being circulated in the social media.

“Members of the public are to note that the content of the circular is fake, incorrect and did not originate from the Office of the Head of Service.

“The letterhead used for the circular ‘Roll-over service for those due to retire within the COVID-19 era in 2020’ and dated July 13, 2020, is not the letterhead of the OHSF, the outline of the entire circular, from the distribution list to arrangement of the sections including the grammar is completely out of sync with the way and manner circulars are issued in the office.

“Furthermore, the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of the Head of Service at no time issued or signed any such letter.”

“Members of the public especially those in the health agencies are therefore called upon to note and disregard the content of the circular in order not to fall victims of its perpetrators.”

 

