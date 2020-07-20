Sukuk fund: FG releases final payment of N162bn for 44 road projects

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
Sukuk, road projects, Enugu-Port Harcourt highway, augmentation, FEC,Housing deficit, road rehabilitation work, FG, Ilorin-egbe-omuaran road, Naira Marley, Fashola
Babatunde Fashola

The Federal Government (FG) on Monday, released a total sum of N162, 557,000,000 Sovereign Sukuk Symbolic Cheque to the Ministry of Works and Housing for the construction of 44 road projects across the country.

This makes it the final batch of payments of the total N462,5577,000,000 raised by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

It said that the projects span across the six geo-political zones in the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who received the cheque, presented to him by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said each geopolitical zone has ten road projects to be financed under the Sukuk fund.

While giving a breakdown of the sum allocated to each zone, he said: “North Central N26.5b, North East N30.5bn, North West N26.5bn, Southeast N26bn, South-South N26bn and South-West N27.05bn.”

On the recent public debate on government borrowings and concerns raised by Nigerians, Fashola explained that the Sukuk projects distribution will give an idea of government’s spendings.

He added that: “President Muhammadu Buhari has been legitimately distributing wealth through investment in road infrastructure and the 100 million Nigerians he would take out of poverty in a decade would be achieved.”

Earlier, the Minister of Finance said one of the key pillars of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), is the development of critical infrastructure projects with a view to removing the impediments to growth and development in the economy.

ALSO READ: Edo PDP slams APC over alleged sponsorship of thugs, cultists

She explained that the President, through the annual budgets, had prioritized capital expenditure on the development of roads, rail, power and agriculture infrastructure projects.

According to her, the amount released signified the 100 per cent full deployment of the total amount raised by the Debt Management Office (DMO), dedicated to road projects.

On her part, the Director-General Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr Patience Monica also explained that the released sum was the third and final release of the SUKUK secured financing for road projects out of the total N462, 5577,000,000 raised by the DMO.

Responding on behalf of the Contractors, the Managing Director of Reynolds Construction Company, (RCC) Nigeria Limited, Engr. Nabeel Esawi commended efforts of the government in promoting road financing through SUKUK.

He assured that with the positive funding development, contractors would take full advantage of the coming dry season to achieve more and recover the time they had lost as a result of COVID 19 lockdown.

“SUKUK is gradually changing the face of Nigerian roads to the better. Our Bulldozers and Machinery will speak for us” he added.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story
Barely four days to the partial closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for rehabilitation, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said massive rehabilitation of alternative routes… Read Full Story
The sacked Chairmen of local government councils in Oyo State have described a resolution by the state house of Assembly asking them to hand over all properties in their possession as misconstruing last week’s Appeal Court judgment by Justice Haruna Tsammani… Read Full Story
A few hours ago, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, came back on screens with the promise of glitz, drama, controversies and premium entertainment… Read Full Story
The much-awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday, 19th July. Returning host, Ebuka, got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the N85m grand prize… Read Full Story
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold all the existing rates at its meeting this week, a financial expert has predicted… Read Full Story
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) says full deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector will help force down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol… Read Full Story
IN compliance with one of the conditions attached to the $3.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the purpose of addressing the severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock and hamstrung by the sharp fall in oil prices as well as the reduction in Diaspora remittances… Read Full Story
Ours is a country that wastes its best. If you have exceptional talents, be careful! Sooner or later, they will come for you. The hatred will come not only from your classmates but even from your teachers, your uncles and aunties. Household enemies can be the deadliest of all foes. The talents that bloom in our country… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

No extension of service granted to retiring public servants ― FG

Latest News

Edo PDP slams APC over alleged sponsorship of thugs, cultists

Latest News

Oyo govt issues 38 digitalized C of O

Latest News

APC primary: Ondo lawmaker, Tomomewo survives auto crash

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More