The National Examinations Council (NECO) has clarified that it did not schedule any examination for Saturday 9th July 2022.

NECO stated this in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Monday by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the Organization, Malam Azeez Sani at its Headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital.

The statement emphasized that this is contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the Council has scheduled an examination for 9th July 2022, which is Sallah Day (Eid- Adha).

“Conscious of the importance of religious festivals, the Council has always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates.

“The Council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, 8th July to Wednesday, 13th July 2022 in the On-going Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School-based candidates to enable Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival”, Azeez Sani stated.





It would however be recalled that the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School-based Candidates commenced on 27th June, and will end on 12th August 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

No examination on Sallah day ​― NECO

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

No examination on Sallah day ​― NECO