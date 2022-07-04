Taraba CAN holds prayers against banditry, kicks against Muslim/Muslim ticket

The Teckan/Eckwa block of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba state chapter on Monday held special prayers against bandits operating in the state and Nigeria at large.

Rev. Micah Dopah, who led the prayers for congregations, expressed that the decision was to cast the Holy Spirit against perpetrators of inhumane acts like killings, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

Rev. Dopah lamented that Nigerians were almost submitting to the alternative of dividing the country into two, due to what the majority of the citizens believed a section of people in the country has taken part in terrorism against others.

“The decision of this prayer service after three-day fasting is to provoke the Holy Spirit of God to rise and strike the enemies of progressive Nigerians.

“We are out to provoke the Holy Spirit to rise against those perpetrating crime in the Nigeria society and are doing all within their powers to ensure disunity among Nigerians,” he explained.

The cleric also, on behalf of the Christian community in the state, kicked against the same religion ticket agitation for presidential candidates of all political parties for the 2023 election.

According to him, the idea, if allowed, to flow would spell doom for the country, as it will bring disunity between religious groups.

