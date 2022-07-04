FG facilitates Ukraine students’ admission in Nigerian schools

The Federal Government has announced its efforts to facilitate the placement of Nigerian students who fled war-torn Ukraine into tertiary institutions in the country to enable them to continue their education.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Francisca Omaluyi, who directed interested students to visit the Ministry’s website and complete the “Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before July 15, 2022.”

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine following the conflict in that country, that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various Nigerian tertiary institutions, to enable them to continue their studies.

“In this connection, Interested students should visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before July 15, 2022.”

