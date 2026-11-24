The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has debunked reports alleging that funds from crude oil cargoes lifted by Duke Oil Company Incorporated, now NNPC Trading S.A., under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) programme were missing, unaccounted for or unpaid.

The national oil company said the report itself acknowledged that the $2.04 billion cited represented the gross value of 29 cargoes and that the records pointed to reconciliation within the group rather than any financial loss.

According to a statement signed by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, media reports presented the absence of separate dollar receipts for some DSDP cargoes as a financial gap. However, no separate receipts were issued because the proceeds from crude oil sales were offset against the cost of refined petroleum products, in line with the contractual arrangements.

The statement read, “NNPC Limited states categorically that no sum is missing, unaccounted for, or unpaid, in respect of crude cargoes lifted by Duke Oil Company Incorporated, now NNPC Trading S.A., under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) programme.

“Recent media reports present the absence of a separate dollar receipt against some DSDP cargoes as a ‘gap’. No separate receipt appears because the crude sale proceeds were set off against the product purchase price, as the contracts provide.

“The US$2.04 billion cited is the gross value of 29 such cargoes, and the reports themselves concede that the records point to reconciliation within the group rather than any loss.

“Under the DSDP programme, Duke Oil and other participating traders lifted crude and supplied refined products, including petrol, for the Nigerian market.

“Crude was priced in US dollars while the products delivered were sold in Nigerian naira. The value of products delivered was reconciled against the corresponding crude value, and the full cycle is recorded in the audited financial statements of the relevant entities.

“Ironically, the report itself provides the clearest rebuttal to its own allegations, confirming that all 59 cargoes are fully accounted for and reconciled with their respective beneficiaries. Thirty cargoes were paid for in US dollars, 28 cargoes (valued at approximately US$1.96 billion) were remitted in naira to the NNPC Group Treasury or NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) accounts, while the remaining cargo, a February 2023 Bonga tax-oil lifting valued at approximately US$75.9 million, was paid directly into the then-designated Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) dollar account.”

It added, “Furthermore, characterising Duke Oil as ‘NNPC wearing another name’ frames a long-disclosed fact as a revelation. Incorporated in 1989 as a wholly owned NNPC trading subsidiary, its ownership is transparently documented in NNPC’s corporate history, audited financial statements and the NEITI 2023 industry report.

“Utilising a dedicated trading subsidiary is standard global industry practice, and all inter-company transactions are properly reported as related-party transactions under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“NNPC Limited remains committed to transparent financial reporting and to accounting for crude liftings, product deliveries and remittances to every beneficiary.

“While it values responsible journalism and constructive public scrutiny, it will not tolerate false or misleading publications intended to damage the reputation of the company or its subsidiaries and reserves the right to take legal action against those responsible.”