The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, has urged Nigerian Christian pilgrims embarking on the 2026 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Israel to use the spiritual exercise to pray fervently for Nigeria’s peace, security, unity and prosperity.

Mahmoud made the call during the official flag-off ceremony of the 2026 Christian Pilgrimage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Pilgrimage: Our Covenant of Continuity,” the minister described pilgrimage as more than a spiritual journey, noting that it offers Christians a unique opportunity for spiritual renewal, deeper reflection, stronger faith and a renewed commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Mahmoud, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Services in the FCT Administration, Mr Ajayi Rotimi, observed that visiting sacred sites associated with the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ provides pilgrims with an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with God and renew their commitment to Christian values of love, forgiveness, humility, compassion and service to humanity.

The minister stressed that the theme underscores the responsibility of every generation to preserve and nurture its spiritual heritage, adding that faith must not only be inherited but also demonstrated through daily conduct, obedience, sacrifice, peaceful coexistence and love for one another.

Mahmoud reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, to protecting religious freedom and promoting an atmosphere where people of different religious beliefs can coexist peacefully and contribute meaningfully to the development of the territory.

She commended the authorities responsible for organising the pilgrimage for their dedication and careful planning, while urging the pilgrims to conduct themselves with dignity, discipline, humility and respect for the laws and traditions of their host countries.

Describing the pilgrims as ambassadors of Nigeria, she encouraged them to demonstrate the nation’s positive values through their conduct and interactions, particularly by promoting peace, tolerance, patriotism and mutual respect.

The minister further urged the pilgrims to make the most of the spiritual opportunity by reflecting on the teachings of Christ and allowing their experiences in the Holy Land to inspire positive transformation in their families, churches, communities and the country at large.

She expressed optimism that the spiritual lessons from the pilgrimage would strengthen the pilgrims’ commitment to becoming agents of peace, reconciliation and national development.

She reaffirmed the FCTA’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote spiritual development, peaceful coexistence and responsible citizenship, while wishing the pilgrims a peaceful, fruitful and spiritually fulfilling experience.