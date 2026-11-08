Navy discovers 68,175 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has sustained its crackdown on crude oil theft and illegal refining activities in Rivers State, identifying a combined total of approximately 68,175 litres of suspected stolen crude oil.

According to the Spokesperson of the Service, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorusho, the discoveries were made during two separate operations in Ogbogolo Community, Ahoada West Local Government Area.

He explained that the operations, conducted on October 24 and November 7, 2026, by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, followed credible intelligence on illegal petroleum storage and refining activities within the Orashi Forest and adjoining areas.

According to him, “During the operation on October 24, the naval team discovered two crude oil storage sites containing four dugout pits, 29 sacks and a 25-litre keg, with an estimated total of 8,675 litres of suspected crude oil.”

He added that during a subsequent operation on November 7, the team discovered two illegal refining sites comprising two large and 36 small dugout pits, alongside other storage facilities containing an estimated 59,500 litres of suspected stolen crude oil.

The recovered products and associated items were handled in accordance with established procedures.

Captain Folorusho said the discoveries highlighted the Nigerian Navy’s sustained intelligence-led efforts under Operation DELTA SENTINEL to dismantle illegal petroleum storage and refining infrastructure, disrupt crude oil theft networks and deny economic saboteurs access to the nation’s natural resources.

He added that by maintaining operational pressure in identified areas of criminal activity, the Service continued to support the protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests.

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Navy remained resolute in sustaining these operations in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to combat crude oil theft, disrupt illegal refining activities and protect the nation’s maritime and economic interests.