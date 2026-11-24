The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has declared zero tolerance for political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Disu said no individual, regardless of political affiliation or influence, would be above the law.

The IGP gave the warning on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting on political violence and security during political activities, held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash O. Amupitan, SAN, national commissioners and other staff of the Commission.

Disu warned political parties against recruiting, financing or deploying thugs to intimidate opponents and disrupt political activities, saying sponsors and financiers of violence would face the same consequences as those who carried out the acts.

“Our neutrality in the political process is non-negotiable. We owe allegiance to the Constitution, the law and the Nigerian people, not to any political party or individual,” he said.

In his address, the INEC chairman called for stronger collaboration between the Commission, the police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful political activities and credible elections.

Amupitan listed five priority areas for enhanced security cooperation, including grassroots security coordination, protection of electoral personnel and sensitive materials, enforcement of electoral laws, security coverage for the forthcoming nationwide mock exercise and tackling security-related disinformation.

He said INEC would conduct a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, 28 November 2026, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to test upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and result transmission procedures on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He called for adequate police deployment to designated mock polling units and collation points.

He also urged political parties, candidates and supporters to comply with the Electoral Act 2026 and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, particularly the provisions prohibiting thuggery, intimidation, inflammatory language and violence.

The IGP called on political party leaders to take responsibility for the conduct of their candidates and supporters. He also announced plans for a Joint Peace and Security Undertaking by political parties to demonstrate their commitment to peaceful participation.

The meeting stressed the shared responsibility of INEC, security agencies, political parties and other stakeholders in preventing electoral violence.

The 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for 16 January, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on 6 February 2027.