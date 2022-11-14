NMA 2022: Organisers reiterate commitment to standards, transparency

ORGANISERS of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) have vowed to enthrone the highest level of transparency and standards in their quests to celebrate individuals and brands that have carved a niche for themselves in Nigeria’s marketing space.

The convener of the award, Mr Tony Agenmonmen, gave the assurance at the maiden edition of the award, held in Lagos, over the weekend.

Agenmonmen, who is also the immediate past President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), stated that the decision to come up with the marketing award stemmed from the need to redefine how the nation’s hardworking and highly professional marketing people should be celebrated.

He added that one of the focus areas of the organisers, when the idea was conceived a few years ago, was to have a marketing awards programme in Nigeria that would be transparent, credible, and comparable to the best in any part of the world.

“Tonight, we celebrate our own, the very hard-working marketing professionals that continue to enliven our marketing environment. We celebrate their creativity, effectiveness, and great work. We hope this will drive further motivation in the industry,” Agenmonmen added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the awards’ decision council, Mr Ekwunife Okoli, expressed the council’s delight at the level of creativity and diversity of the entries submitted for the awards.

Okoli, who was represented by a member of the council, Mrs Iquo Ukoh, stated that a total of 106 entries were received across the 25 categories of the awards, adding that the council went through difficult times selecting the winners, giving the high levels of competitiveness of the entries.





One of the highlights of the event was the conferment of the Doyens of Marketing awards to some of the industry’s pillars, such as former Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dr Felix Ohiwerei, and Chairman of the Troyka Group, Dr Biodun Shobanjo.