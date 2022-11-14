2023: Media practitioners assure of constructive, objective narrative

THE National Chairman of Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), Mrs Abimbola Oyesola, has assured the public of members’ commitment to delivering constructive and objective narratives and communications that would enhance a smooth prosecution of the 2023 general elections.

Oyesola gave the assurance at a one-day workshop organised by LAWAN, in collaboration with Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung, in Lagos, recently.

The Chairman, who was represented by the association’s Vice Chairman, Mr Toba Agboola, explained that the workshop tagged, ‘Roles of Media in Agenda Setting for 2023 General Elections,’ was organised to achieve a near consensus among the media executives on how to ensure objective narratives before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

According to her, the workshop was also designed to enlighten members on how to champion a robust sensitisation for citizens to engender mass participation of eligible voters in Nigeria’s electoral process. This, she explained, could be achieved by sensitising registered voters on the need to come out and cast their votes.

Also speaking at the event, the National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, reiterated plans by the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to inject a $10 billion Economic Stimulus Fund in his first 100 days in office, to Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Ayu, who was represented by the party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said the party’s presidential candidate’s covenant with Nigerians is to prioritise efforts at creating a very robust economic development agenda, aimed at revamping the ailing productive sectors.