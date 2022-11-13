Celebrity life expensive, hard to maintain — Tacha

TV reality star and influencer, Anita Akide, otherwise known as Tacha, has hit out at those who keep criticising her for putting too much of herself in the public space, saying maintaining her celebrity status comes with a high price.

Tacha, one of the housemates of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 5, became famous since her disqualification from the reality show some years back.

The reality star who says she enjoys being controversial because it keeps her brand growing.

But she was quick to add that being a celebrity and staying relevant come at a price that only famous people could understand, pointing out that she has to continue to live her life for herself and ignore what people say about her.

According to her, many celebrities deserve to be appreciated for maintaining their status because it is not an easy ride for most of them.

“The truth is that being a celebrity is high maintenance and we should we clapped for rather than criticised. I once spent more than a month in Dubai and people ask me what I do. I told them I am an influencer and they wondered how an influencer would have so much money to throw around.

“People don’t know what it takes us to stay on top of our game and remain in the business of influencer. But I will always take care of myself first and leave critics to do what they know how to do best.”

