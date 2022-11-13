Mohbad tackles Naira Marley again

There seems to be no end in sight to the battle between Naira Marley and his former music label act, Mohbad following the exit of the singer from Marley’s label.

Recalled that Mohbad had alleged that Marley ordered his boys to beat him up when he confronted Marley about his decision to employ another manager to handle his music and business affairs.

Mohbad sustained bodily injuries and was admitted to the hospital after the encounter he allegedly had with men said to be loyalists of Marley.

He had announced his exit from the label, saying his experience while on Marley’s label left indelible mark on his heart.

In the song, Mohbad threw shades at Marley, saying his former label boss’ fortune and hold on the music scene has been nose-diving.

The new song is already causing ripples among the fans of Marley and Mohbad with some of them saying he shouldn’t be the one dragging his former record label.

It remains to be seen what Marley’s response would be to the track.

