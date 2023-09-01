The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its 52 affiliate unions across the country will commence an indefinite shutdown of the nation, citing excruciating mass suffering.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, when he briefed journalists in Abuja today after the National Executive Council meeting of the Congress, said the NEC-In-Session consequently resolved “To embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the Government to address the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment being experienced around the country.

“To commence a 2-day nationwide warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5th and 6th, 2023, to demonstrate our readiness for the indefinite strike later in the month and to also demand that the State vacate the illegally occupied National Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“To embark on a mass protest and rally in Imo State within September 2023 in preparation for a major shutdown of the state to compel the state government to stop the abuse and violation of the rights and privileges of workers and trade unions in the state.”

Details later…

