The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has died at the age of 56, barely 24 hours after celebrating her birthday.

Adebule, who is seeking re-election for a second term in the Senate, died Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in the GRA, Ikeja, where she was reportedly admitted after falling ill.

Adebule was Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Deputy Governor between 2015 and 2019, and subsequently elected as Senator representing Lagos West senatorial district.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has expressed shock and grief over the loss of the distinguished politician.

The party described her death as an enormous loss to Lagos State, the APC, the political community and the country.

In a condolence statement issued on Saturday, spokesman of the party, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, said the party was devastated, heartbroken and profoundly shaken by the news of her sudden demise.

Oladejo described the late senator as a distinguished political leader, accomplished educationist, committed public servant and dependable party stalwart whose life was defined by service and dedication.

He said her death was particularly painful given her contributions to the development of Lagos State and the APC, adding that her public service career reflected an unwavering commitment to the advancement of society.

The APC spokesman said her tenure as deputy governor contributed to the state’s governance structure and the consolidation of its developmental vision.

He added that her transition to the Senate demonstrated her determination to continue serving her constituents through inclusive representation, grassroots development and people-oriented legislation.

Within the party, Oladejo said Adebule was a loyal and respected leader whose contributions to party organisation, mobilisation and electoral successes would remain memorable.

He expressed particular sadness over the sudden nature of her death, noting that she had remained active in political engagements and her responsibilities to constituents and party members.

While acknowledging the pain of her departure, the APC said her legacy of service and the lives she touched through her professional and political engagements would endure.

The party extended its condolences to her immediate family, loved ones, political associates, constituents in Lagos West Senatorial District and the wider political community.

It also prayed that Almighty Allah would grant her soul eternal rest and give her family and associates the strength to bear the loss.