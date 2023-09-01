UNICEF Nigeria has engaged the services of some popular film actors, music producers, and musicians for 12 months to amplify child rights in Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to the Online Tribune in Dutse, the JIgawa state capital, by the Kano UNICEF field communication officer, Mr. Samuel Kaalu, who said “UNICEF Nigeria proudly announces the appointment of music producers, musicians, and film actors—Cobhams Asuquo, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu—as UNICEF Champions for 12 months”.

The statement explained that “This esteemed assembly of champions will serve as powerful voices amplifying issues around child rights in Nigeria”.

According to the statement, “Over the course of the next year, these champions will work together with UNICEF to elevate pressing concerns related to children, spanning sectors such as health, education, nutrition, child protection, water sanitation, and hygiene”.

The communication officer maintained that the UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, lauded the commitment and unmatched influence of the champions.

“We are truly elated to join hands with such influential voices in the entertainment industry as Cobhams, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu.

Their dedication and passion for children’s rights will undeniably amplify the urgency of the issues we fight for daily,” she added.

