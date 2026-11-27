The Federal Government has introduced a business support programme offering 600 Nigerian tailors access to ₦5 million each in grants and repayable business financing to help them establish and expand their businesses.

The five-year initiative, known as the Business Incubation for Renewed Hope Tailors Programme, is being implemented by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) as part of efforts to improve the skills and business capacity of artisans across the country.

The ITF announced the programme during a pre-launch sensitisation exercise in Jos, Plateau State, where it disclosed that 150 tailors from the North-Central zone had been selected for the pilot phase.

The scheme is one of the exit pathways under the ITF’s Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), which provides technical and business training for Nigerian artisans.

Who is eligible for the ₦5m business support programme?

The programme is open to tailors who have participated in SUPA and those who received their training through other institutions or organisations.

However, applicants must meet the ITF’s eligibility requirements to be considered for the business support initiative.

Tailors who did not undergo training under SUPA must obtain the required ITF certification and licence before they can qualify.

How can interested tailors apply?

The ITF has not announced a separate nationwide application deadline or confirmed that a fresh application window for all 600 beneficiaries is currently open.

However, its general Business Incubation Programme guidelines provide for registration at the Fund’s area offices.

Interested tailors can visit the nearest ITF area office to collect and complete the business incubation application form.

Applicants can also visit the ITF’s official website, www.itf.gov.ng, for information about its programmes and application procedures.

According to the Fund’s general business incubation guidelines, participation in the incubation programme is free.

However, applying for the general business incubation programme or registering for SUPA does not automatically guarantee selection for the Renewed Hope Tailors initiative.

Although 150 tailors have been selected from the North-Central zone for the pilot phase, the ITF has not released a detailed selection schedule for the remaining 450 beneficiaries.

How will the programme benefit selected tailors?

The initiative is designed to help selected beneficiaries develop their businesses over five years, from start-up operations to established enterprises.

The Director-General of the ITF, Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, represented by the Director of Legal Services, Safiya Abubakar, said the programme was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to equip Nigerian artisans with skills that meet international standards.

According to her, the programme would provide selected tailors with a structured opportunity to develop their businesses from start-up level to maturity over five years.

She urged prospective beneficiaries to familiarise themselves with the programme’s procedures and eligibility requirements.