Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised concerns about the state of Nigeria’s rice industry, questioning the Federal Government’s reported support for farmers amid claims that more than 90 rice mills have shut down.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Friday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, referenced claims of N450 billion in support for farmers and reports of the closure of over 90 rice mills.

The statement said, “Its spokesmen boast of N450 billion for farmers while more than 90 rice mills have reportedly shut down, and documents presented as official correspondence show a concession to import 150,000 metric tonnes of brown rice.”

Atiku called on the APC Presidential Campaign Council to provide details of its claim that N250 billion had been committed to smallholder support and N200 billion to a guaranteed minimum price programme.

“Farmers need to know what was disbursed, who received it, what produce was purchased and what price was paid,” the statement said.

It cited reports that more than 90 of Nigeria’s 260 integrated rice mills had shut down amid shortages of locally produced paddy, rising costs and competition from cheaper imported rice.

“These are livelihoods: farmers without dependable buyers, workers without jobs and investors watching machinery stand idle,” the statement said.

The statement also highlighted challenges faced by farmers in Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and other areas, including insecurity and rising fertiliser and diesel costs.

On rice imports, Atiku referenced documents dated August 27 and September 9, 2026, presented as correspondence from the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Customs Service, approving Ocean Glory Commodities Limited to import 150,000 metric tonnes of husked brown rice at a 10 per cent duty, zero levy and no VAT for one year.

It called on the government to clarify the documents, publish the conditions of approval and disclose the volume of rice imported under the concession.

“Our Affordable Life campaign stands for food that families can afford and farming that Nigerians can earn a living from,” the statement said, calling for the publication of details of the N450 billion support and an explanation of the rice import concession.