Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, as chairman of the South-East Development Commission.

Shettima made the suggestion on Saturday while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Enugu State, where he also questioned Obi’s chances of winning the presidential election.

“I implore the indulgence of Mr President to appoint my friend, Peter Gregory Obi, as chairman of the South East Development Commission, because that is about the only job he is fit to do.”

The Vice-President argued that securing victory in a presidential election required political alliances, negotiations and compromises across different parts of the country, rather than relying on support from particular regions.

“We are here because no section of this country can win a presidential election in isolation. The most consequential electoral victories in our history have involved negotiations. This is because political power in a federation as diverse as ours is never self-allocated.

“It is earned through negotiations, through reciprocal concessions, through strategic alliances and sacrifices,” he said.

He also referenced Obi’s political engagements ahead of the election, claiming that the former Anambra governor had visited 17 states, including all five states in the South-East.

According to Shettima, Obi had visited all the states in the South-South except Rivers State and only Kaduna State in the North, while Lagos was the only state he had visited in the South-West.

He said, “My friend Peter Gregory Obi has visited 17 states of the Federation so far.

“He has visited all the states of the South-East. He has visited all the states of the South-South except Rivers. He has visited one state in Northern Nigeria, Kaduna, thinking that he will use, he will weaponise religion as he did four years ago to win the election.

“He went only to Lagos in the South-West. You cannot win election through divisions. We win elections through negotiation, through compromises, through bridge building.”

Shettima further described the South-East as a significant region in Nigeria’s political and economic development, insisting that Tinubu was committed to advancing its interests.

He said, “And I assure you that the Southeast has no friend, no ally, no believer in its potential, and no advocates of its interests like his Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”