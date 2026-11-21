…says all tripped lines restored at 2:49pm

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has dismissed reports of a national electricity grid collapse, clarifying that the disturbance experienced across parts of the country on Friday was caused by the tripping of some transmission lines.

In a statement by NISO management, the operator said the incident resulted in temporary load losses in parts of the country but did not amount to a system-wide collapse.

NISO said the incident began at 12:34 p.m. when the Omotosho–Ikeja West transmission line tripped, resulting in a significant load drop within the Lagos Complex.

It added that at 12:50 p.m., three other transmission lines – Ihovbor–Oshogbo, Benin–Egbin and Ihovbor–Ajaokuta – also tripped, resulting in additional load losses in some parts of the country.

According to the operator, emergency response measures were immediately activated by relevant operational teams in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to stabilise the grid and restore the affected transmission infrastructure.

NISO confirmed that all the affected transmission lines had been successfully restored to normal operation by 2:49 p.m. on Friday.

The clarification comes amid concerns over the stability of Nigeria’s electricity grid, which has experienced repeated disturbances and system collapses in recent years, raising questions about the resilience of the country’s transmission infrastructure.

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However, NISO maintained that Friday’s incident was strictly a transmission line disturbance and should not be characterised as a national grid collapse.

It reassured electricity consumers and the general public of its commitment to maintaining grid stability, coordinating system operations and ensuring the reliable and secure operation of the national electricity network.

The operator also urged the public to rely on its official communication channels for accurate information on developments within the national electricity grid.