By Toluwani Olamitoke

A woman, Yetunde, has approached Grade A Customary Court, sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that her marriage to her husband, Goodluck, be dissolved on the accounts of lack of love and care, irresponsibility, constant fight, molestation, domestic violence and threat to her life by the latter.

Yetunde stated that Godwin had been irresponsible from the outset of their marriage, and therefore passed the bulk of his responsibility in the home to her.

The plaintiff explained that she was the one feeding and clothing her family, and also training their children in school.

According to Yetunde, all that Godwin who is out of job does is to drink himself to stupour and run after everything in skirt.

She added that her husband spent any money that came his way on lotto betting, and this she stated was his ruin.

The plaintiff stated that she could no longer tolerate the defendant’s reckless way of life, and therefore prayed the court to put an end to their relationship.

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The plaintiff further sought custody of their two children whom she claimed were girls and had attained puberty.

She explained that they were better off with her because she had been giving them the necessary attention while it was obvious that her husband was indifferent to their welfare.

Godwin who was in court the first day the case was mentioned gave his consent to the dissolution of their marriage.

He also agreed that the plaintiff had custody of their children while he requested for a reasonable access to them.

Godwin refused to make an appearance on the further adjourned dates despite being properly served a further hearing notice.

Yetunde, in her evidence said, “My marriage to my husband has brought me no good. I pray that an end be brought to our relationship today.

“I started bearing the weight of the responsibility of our home early in our marriage.

“My husband never saw it as his duty to feed me and our children. He felt comfortable being fed by me on a daily basis.

“He also showed no concern towards their appearance. He was not bothered if they went about naked.

“The worst of it all was my husband’s indifference to our children’s education.

“He has never contributed a dime towards their learning nor gives his moral support.

“I single handedly enrolled our children in school and had been paying their school fees, buying their books, uniforms and meeting other needs.

“What my husband indulges in is heavy drinking and womanizing.

“He drinks himself to stupour on almost a daily basis and staggers home.

“He is also a flirt and always found in the company of women.

“My lord, my husband is presently out of job, but he has still not come to his senses.

“He has become more reckless rather than being sober.

“My husband is a gambler. He spends any money that comes his way on lotto betting and this has continuously led to his ruin.

“My lord, I desire to move on in life.

“I, therefore beseech this honourable court to grant me custody of our two children who are female and have attained puberty.

“My husband cares less about their welfare and has never given them the needed attention.”

The president of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had heard the plaintiff, closed the case from cross examination since the defendant refused to make an appearance in court after being served a further hearing notice.

Akintayo stated that it was proper to grant the plaintiff all her prayers since the defendant refused to makje use of the opportunities granted him to defend himself.

Ruling, Akintayo granted the plaintiff divorce.

She also granted the plaintiff custody of their two children, and mandated the defendant to be responsible for their upkeep.