By: Oluwatobiloba Oreyemi

The sneaker is a fashion’s great shape-shifter equally at home beneath a tailored trouser, a flowing dress, a pair of cargos or a child’s weekend look.

Once defined by sport and practicality, sneakers have stepped confidently into everyday fashion. Today, they are worn across generations and styled with a freedom that reflects just how much modern dressing has changed.

For women, the sneaker offers an effortless contrast. A crisp white pair can bring a relaxed finish to tailored trousers and a blazer, while a chunky or statement silhouette can add attitude to a flowing dress or skirt. The look is less about dressing up or down and more about creating balance.

Men are taking the same approach. Sneakers now sit comfortably alongside relaxed denim, wide-leg trousers, knitwear, coordinated sets and even sharp tailoring. A minimalist pair keeps the look refined; a retro runner or bold silhouette gives it a more expressive, street inspired edge.

For teenagers and young adults, sneakers often become the starting point rather than the finishing touch. High-tops, chunky trainers and vintage-inspired runners are paired with oversized denim, cargos, graphic tees and layered streetwear. Here, the shoe becomes part of a visual identity personal, playful and constantly evolving.

Children bring another dimension to sneaker style. Bright colours, distinctive shapes and playful details turn everyday footwear into part of the fun. Their looks may be practical, but there is no shortage of personality.

What makes the sneaker particularly powerful is its ability to shift the mood of an entire outfit. The right pair can make tailoring feel less formal, make a dress feel unexpectedly cool or give simple denim a more considered finish. And this is where sneaker style becomes interesting: there is no single way to wear them. The sneaker is no longer simply something we put on our feet. It has become part of the way we present ourselves to the world.