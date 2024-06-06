All Progressives Congress (APC) has made the National Identification Number (NIN) a compulsory requirement for the e-registration of its members.

This move is aimed at enhancing the authenticity and credibility of the party’s membership database ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement credited to the party’s National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, the e-registration process will be more efficient, transparent, and secure, providing a unified platform for members to register and engage with the party. The APC has set a target of registering over 40 million members, making it Africa’s largest political organisation.

The party’s youth wing has commended the decision, stating that it will help to promote the party and broaden its acceptance among young Nigerians.

“This is a welcome development that will help to strengthen our party’s membership base and enhance our chances of winning the 2027 elections,” said a spokesperson for the APC Youth Wing.

The e-registration exercise is expected to commence soon, with the party urging all interested members to register and obtain their proof of membership.

The party has also assured that the registration process will be free and accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of their location or social status.

This development comes as the APC gears up for the 2027 elections, with the party’s leadership expressing confidence in its ability to win the polls.

The e-registration exercise is seen as a key strategy in achieving this goal, as it will enable the party to mobilise its members and engage with them more effectively.

The APC has also announced plans to establish a national membership database, which will be used to track the party’s membership growth and engagement.

The database will also provide valuable insights into the party’s membership demographics, interests, and preferences.

