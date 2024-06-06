A member representing the Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Daniel Amos, has organised an aggressive campaign to sensitise women and girls about breast and cervical cancer.

The street campaign carried out in collaboration with Mbegir Humanitarian Initiative, held in Kafanchan on Wednesday, also included the screening of over 2,000 women and girls.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mr Amos said he was committed to issues concerning the health of women and girls to ensure a healthy society.

While advising the women not to see cancer as a dead sentence, the lawmaker said detected cases during the screening that have not gone far would be treated and called on the women to avail themselves of the opportunity provided the screening exercise and know their status.

Earlier, the leader of the screening team, Rahap Elisha, said the essence of the campaign was to raise awareness, give women knowledge on how to check for breast cancer, and encourage them, especially younger girls, to get screened for early detection of those who have the disease.

In a goodwill message, the Commissioner of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Phoebe Sukai Yayi, said regular checks will help detect cases of cancer early, thereby enhancing early treatment.

The Commissioner, who lauded Mr. Amos for what she described as a rare initiative, emphasised that cancer was a disease common to all, irrespective of all differences.

The road walk awareness campaign, which was held on Kafanchan main road, took the campaign team to the palace of the Emir of Jama’a, in Kaduna state, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu, who gave his royal blessings to the exercise.

