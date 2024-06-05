Unfolding development at the site of the collapsed Mining operation in Galkogo village, Shiroro local government area of Niger State, has revealed that only about 14 persons are still being trapped underground at the scene of the collapsed Mining site as of the time of filing this report on Wednesday in Minna, the state capital.

Indication to this effect emerged on Wednesday in Minna,Niger State capital, following a Press statement signed by the Information Officer, Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources, Ms. Dibie Maureen, and made available to Journalists in Minna.

The statement specifically mentioned the names of the miners currently trapped: Abdullahi Yahaya, Ibrahim Mandir, Abubakar Isah, Friday Musa, Godwin Hussaini, and Benjamin Ashafa.

Others include Zayyanu Ibrahim, Abdul Ali, Hamza Musa , Umar Abubakar, Joseph Madaki, Ibrahim I. Ishaku Kuta, Abbas Musa, and Yakubu Mamman, respectively.

Dibie Maureen quoted the site admin officer of the embattled Africa Minerals and Logistics Ltd, the mining company operating in the area, as saying that the collapse occurred due to hanging walls within the mining site.

The statement further revealed that “Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources conducted a visit to the site of a collapsed mining operation in Galkogo village, located in the Shiroro Local Government area of the State, adding that the team was led by the Hon. Commissioner, Alhaji Garba Sabo Yahaya of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, in conjunction with his counterpart from the Ministry of Homeland Security, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi Bello Mohammed ( rtd) and their Management teams, including the Permanent Secretary and directors from the Ministry of Mineral Resources, as well as the Commissioner of Police Niger State Police Command, CP, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman and his team.

According to the statement, “During the visit, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed Nahauni, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, addressed some selected journalists on their entourage to the scene of the collapsed Mining site on behalf of Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Mineral Resources, Alh. Garba Sabo Yahaya, highlighting that Nahauni blamed the lack of compliance and synergy between the mining company’s Management director and the district head for the unfortunate incident”.

“This lack of coordination arose due to the Governor’s directive to suspend all mining activities in the state and crack down on illegal miners, prompted by increasing security concerns, ” said the Ministry’s Information Officer.

The Governor , through the Ministry, had issued letters to all the Emirate instructing them accordingly,” Alh Nahauni was quoted as saying. He strongly emphasized the importance of the mining company adhering to the Governor’s order, warning that failure to do so would result in penalties.

He was said to have also urged the site engineer to consistently follow mining principles and operational guidelines to prevent future incidents, emphasizing that safety should always be prioritized.

Meanwhile, Dibie Maureen noted that the district head of Galkogo village, Malam Mohammed Bala, had allegedly confirmed that initially, a total of 20 people were trapped in the mining site, but (6) six persons had since been rescued.

She, however, assured that the State Ministry for Mineral Resources, in collaboration with relevant authorities and rescue teams, is working tirelessly to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining trapped individuals.