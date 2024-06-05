The Senate has passed a bill aimed at prescribing improved salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits for judicial office holders in Nigeria.

The bill was read for the third time and passed on Wednesday.

This development followed the consideration of a report from the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, presented by its Chairman, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North).

Monguno highlighted that stakeholders at the public hearing unanimously supported the bill’s passage, emphasizing its importance to the justice sector reform initiative of the current administration.

According to Monguno, the bill aligns with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the standing rules of the Senate.

He stated, “The proposed legislation is apt and timely as the increase in remuneration of judicial office holders is long overdue in light of the present economic realities and high inflation in the country.”

He further noted that the bill is “quite innovative,” as it not only proposes an increase in the basic salary but also considers certain peculiarities of the administrative structure and operation of the judiciary.

Monguno explained, “Generally, the bill, if passed, will birth an appropriate and commensurate remuneration that will ensure judicial independence and integrity. Adequate remuneration will allow judicial officers to focus on their professional development without worrying about financial constraints; hence it will improve their professionalism and decision-making skills.”

