Nigeria’s headline inflation increases by 12.56 per cent in June 2020 ― NBS

Business News
By Chima Nwokoji - Lagos
Nigeria's headline inflation, NBS, economy , Nigeria, Trade deficit
NBS, economy , Nigeria, Trade deficit

Nigeria’s consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 per cent (year-on-year) in June 2020. This is 0.16 per cent points higher than the rate of 12.40 per cent recorded in May 2020.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which made this known in its June inflation report released on Friday, said increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.21 per cent in June 2020. This is 0.04 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (1.17 per cent).

According to the report, the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending June 2020, over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.90 per cent, representing a 0.11 per cent point increase from 11.79 per cent recorded in May 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story
AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854… Read Full Story
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, lamented that Nigeria lost about $3 billion in six years to illegal smuggling of gold. He made the declaration at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMDI), at the presidential villa, Abuja… Read Full Story
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says improved gold mining operations in the country will generate no fewer than 250,000 jobs and over $500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), The president disclosed this at the official presentation of… Read Full Story
HACKERS backed by the Russian state are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday. According to Reuters, a coordinated statement from Britain, the United States and… Read Full Story
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has told the  Justice Ayo Salami investigation panel that charges against him “are trumped-up allegations.” The Salami panel was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Business News

NIMN: New vice presidents, four council members emerge

Business News

COVID19: Wema Bank’s ALAT supports salary earners with financial boost 

Business News

Equities market halts two-day loss with +0.06 per cent

Business News

COVID-19: Bank of Industry strategises for hard-hit sectors

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More