Ekiti govt name-shames 66 year-old rapist

Metro
By Femi Oguntayo
Ekiti, sex offender

The Ekiti State Ministry Of Justice on Friday published the details of another convicted sex offender, a 66-year-old man, Bayo Akintewe who was convicted by a High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti for the rape of a 16-year-old girl (identity withheld).

66 Year-old Akintawe who is of Ondo origin but was formerly a resident of Ado-Ekiti is currently serving a jail term of 5 years at the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti and has his name registered in the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders’ Register.

According to a statement from the office of the Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, “this  publication is in furtherance of the ‘name and shame sex offenders policy’ of the Ekiti State Government.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s headline inflation increases by 12.56 per cent in June 2020 ― NBS

The State government recently introduced additional stringent measures to deter sex offenders. In addition to naming and shaming, persons convicted of sex offences will not benefit from the Governor’s powers of the prerogative of mercy and will, therefore, serve the full term of their prison sentence.

Ekiti State is currently reviewing the sex offences provisions in its Criminal Code Law with a view to achieving the effective prosecution of sex offenders. Under the new proposals, the offence of rape will on conviction attract life imprisonment.

Ekiti State Government was the first state in Nigeria to open sex offenders register for the purpose of keeping records of convicted sex offenders in the State and this has however become a national policy in Nigeria.

