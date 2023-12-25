As Nigerian Christians join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has charged governments at all levels to deliver the dividends of democracy to the masses to assuage suffering.

This is contained in Christmas message signed by the IPAC’s new National Chairman

Yusuf Mamman Dantalle.

The statement said Christmas is significant to believers as it marks the divine Birth of Jesus Christ who came to redeem the world from sin.

IPAC urged Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for the nation particularly the security and economic challenges that have impeded progressive governance in the country.

“The Inter Party Advisory (IPAC) felicitates Christians in the country on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations and urges them to emulate the life of Jesus Christ and imbibe His virtues of love, peace, unity, and tolerance in their service to God and the nation.

“Council enjoins government at all levels to provide dividends of democracy to Nigerians to assuage their sufferings in accordance with section 14 (2)b of the 1999 constitution as amended which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC will continue to promote and deepen democracy in Nigeria in the quest for a strong, equitable, prosperous, and just democratic nation,” the statement noted.

