The lawmaker representing Awka North/South Federal Constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, House of Representatives, Prof Oby Orogbu, has said she has empowered over 200 households within six months in office.

Orogbu said the empowerment was part of her responsibility to liberate the good people of Awka North and South from hunger and other societal challenges.

The Lawmaker stated this during the 2023: Christmas festival of songs of nine lessons and carol, tagged, “Awka North/South Unity Carol and nine lesson, held at Emmaus house Awka, late on Sunday.

The event was staged to mark the Christmas season.

Addressing supporters of the Labour Party from Awka North/South Local Government Areas, Prof Orogbu, who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Cooperate Social Responsibility, said she joined active politics to assist Senator Uche Ekwunufe to liberate the vulnerable people, especially the women in Anambra State.

According to her, my interest in joining politics is to assist my sister, Senator Ekwunufe, in liberating our people from unwanted hunger and other challenges in society.

“Within my six months in office,I have helped over 200 households in my Constituency. As it stands now, I have summited 25 names of people from the Constituency who would be receiving N25,000 monthly stipends each from the Federal Government Cash Transfer programme.

“The beneficiaries cut across political, ethic and religion affiliation. The gesture includes Yorubas, Hausas, Calabars, APGA, APC, PDP, and other political Party members residing within the Constituency.

She also appealed to the Labour Party supporters to mobilise members in their various wards ahead of the 2025 governorship election in the state.

The Lawmaker shared the essence of Christmas as God’s demonstration of infinite life for mankind, stressing that God is with everyone who is living according to Divine Principles.

She added that Jesus Christ came for the redemption of mankind, calling on those who are yet to receive Him to do so with the hope of life in eternity.

The event was also attended by the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh, Mr. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, the Lawmaker representing Awka South Constituency one in the State House of Assembly, Hon Henry Mbachu, among others.