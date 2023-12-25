The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, felicitated the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, who turned 56 on Christmas Day. A statement, jointly signed by NUJ Chairman Ademola Babalola and Secretary Sola Oladapo, conveyed prayers for more decades of good health, a sound mind, and abundant wealth for the Governor to continue serving humanity.

The Union commended the ongoing infrastructural transformation across the state under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, describing it as unprecedented and highly commendable.

Emphasising that more work is a reward for hard work, the NUJ urged the Governor to enhance his performance in the new year, particularly by prioritizing quality education, healthcare services, and improved living conditions for the state workforce and the general populace.

The Union also urged the Governor to align his actions with his commitment to creating a greener, safer, and more decent environment for the people.

While expressing appreciation for the Governor’s support to the NUJ in the state, the statement reminded him of the importance of better working conditions for union members employed by the state.

It also suggested that integrating freelance artists in BCOS, alongside other contract workers, would significantly enhance their skills and productivity, contributing to the overall development of the state.