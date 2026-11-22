…as he visits Dunamis, NKST churches in FCT, seeks prayers

Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde, on Sunday insisted that Nigeria was not working and required a redirection in governance to enable citizens to feel the impact of government.

He said this was the primary reason he joined the presidential race, explaining that he intended to reset the country’s policies and return it to its glorious past, when the expression “Nigeria happened to me” conveyed a positive meaning, unlike its negative connotation today.

Makinde, who spoke to journalists after attending the Sunday service at the headquarters of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, said the country’s challenges were evident in the rising insecurity, struggling economy, hunger, poverty and poor infrastructure.

He said, “If things are not working well, you know, my message still is: if Nigeria is not working for you, then join me to press the reset button.

“If it is working for you, okay, keep doing what you are doing. But I know Nigeria is not working.”

The presidential candidate also urged Nigerians to pray for a positive change in the country, stressing that their prayers should not necessarily be for him to become president but for God to grant the nation good governance.

He added, “When I came out to declare to run for president, what I have asked people to do is pray; one, that God should show mercy unto this country.

“If things are not working well, you know, you can’t take this spiritual aspect away from physical… Christian brothers and sisters, don’t even pray for me to be president of Nigeria, but pray that God’s will and God’s will alone be done.”

The governor, who also attended a service at the Nongo u Kristu u i Ser u sha Tar (NKST), translated as “The Universal Reformed Christian Church”, in Mabushi, Abuja, on Sunday, recalled how Nigeria had happened to him in a positive way through his journey as a young man.

He recounted his journey from Oyo State to Rivers State in the 1990s, before eventually returning home to work and becoming governor in 2019.

Speaking while receiving Makinde at the church, the Resident Pastor of NKST, Mabushi, Abuja, Reverend Basil Orkpe, told him that he was on a mission to fulfil God’s purpose for Nigeria.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, this great movement that God Himself has orchestrated has a purpose.

“Many people may have said, ‘Stop this, concentrate on something else’, but your heart’s desire and your cry to Jesus Christ have been that you would be able to serve this nation and, by extension, the rest of the world, and bring relief to the suffering of the people of this great land,” he told the candidate.

Orkpe encouraged Makinde not to listen to voices discouraging him from fulfilling what he described as God’s purpose, urging him to remain focused.

“Sir, never listen to or heed the cries of the crowd. Rather, keep your mind focused on one goal, the goal of salvaging this nation,” he said.