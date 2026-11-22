Immigration officers detained two people on a crowded jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the United States on Saturday, disrupting boarding and delaying a flight bound for Los Angeles.

The arrests reportedly triggered a distressing scene among passengers and airline employees as the officers carried out the operation while travellers were boarding the aircraft.

Video of the incident showed immigration officers dragging away at least one person, while a woman could be heard shouting that her daughter was being taken and had a work permit.

The incident occurred at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, with the flight to Los Angeles delayed following the arrests.

Alaska Airlines described the incident as a “distressing” scene for passengers and employees.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the operation was targeted at arresting Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican immigrant accused of overstaying his visa.

In a statement, ICE said Mendoza “overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws.”

The agency did not provide further details about the second person detained in the incident in the report.

The arrests took place as passengers were boarding the flight, with the video showing the tense exchange between officers and people at the airport.

The incident has drawn attention to immigration enforcement operations carried out in public spaces, including airports, where travellers and airline personnel may witness arrests.

(Associated Press)