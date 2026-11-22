At least three workers have been killed and 36 others remain unaccounted for following a fire at a candy factory in Indonesia’s Banten province, authorities said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district, Banten province, which borders the capital, Jakarta, at about 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The blaze engulfed the three-storey facility, sending thick black smoke into the sky, while debris, twisted metal and blackened roofing were left across parts of the building.

A company representative said about 300 workers were inside the factory when the fire started, adding that 54 workers were initially reported missing.

However, 15 people have since been rescued, including four workers who sustained injuries, according to Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency.

The remains of the three workers killed in the fire were transferred to a hospital for identification.

Rescue operations were still ongoing on Sunday, with firefighters carrying out cooling operations to ensure the facility was safe enough for teams to access all sections of the building.

Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department, said firefighters were conducting sweeps in areas where the blaze had been brought under control.

He said parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions had forced rescue teams to proceed cautiously.

Mahfud added that the factory’s production materials could trigger another fire, making it necessary for firefighters to complete cooling operations before accessing some areas.

Survivors reportedly told local media that the fire originated from a cooling unit on the third floor, although authorities had not officially established the cause of the blaze.

Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, said 15 fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to combat the fire.

A joint rescue operation involving police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers was also underway.

Authorities were coordinating with the company and families of the workers to establish the whereabouts of those believed to have been inside the factory when the fire broke out.

Relatives of the missing workers gathered outside the damaged facility as rescue teams continued their search.

The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products.

The incident comes amid concerns over industrial fire incidents in Indonesia, where a series of deadly factory fires in recent years have raised questions about workplace safety and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities.

(Associated Press)