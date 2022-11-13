Nigeria needs more of Olubadan for cohesion ― Eze N’digbo

The Eze N’digbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State, Eze Dr. Alex Anozie has said that the country needed more of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, for unity and cohesion among the various ethnic groups.

Oba Balogun was quoted in a statement by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, saying that Eze Ndigbo was impressed by the honour accorded him during his visit to the palace.

This singular act by Olubadan, according to him was a show of love and open-mindedness.

“Olubadan showed his true colour as a detribalized Nigerian by asking me and my team to follow him to the venue of the programme. As usual and as should be expected, the place was very rowdy and difficult for people to gain entry.

“Olubadan had to directly instruct that I’m his special guest and that I and my members should be allowed to follow him directly into the venue of the installation, an instruction that was carried out without any hesitation by the security agents. This is a true display of oneness we keep talking about in the country.

“I consider it extraordinary love and honour for me and by extension the Igbo community in Oyo State. I can only pray that God should please bless our country with such detribalized personalities in high positions of leadership in Nigeria. I strongly believe that Nigeria is a beautiful country if only we can emulate the attribute of love and oneness by the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“With good and God-fearing leaders in all sectors of the country’s leadership who show love to one another all over the country, there will be peace all over and most agitations would fizzle out,” Eze N’digbo charged further.