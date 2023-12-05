The Co-chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has said despite the challenges Nigeria is facing, it is still much better than other countries.

Sa’ad who is President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), stated this at the 4th Quarter and last NIREC meeting of the year on Tuesday in Abuja, with the theme “Restoration of Hope in Nigeria.”

The Islamic Leader urged Nigerians to come together to find a common course, and to pray for the leaders to engage in good deeds for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said: “We are working to save and to make Nigeria a better and more peaceful place but the bottom line is we must hold ourselves accountable. When things are bad, we must say so when things are good we must say so.

“We must also love our country, we must be very patriotic. We cannot just everyday condemn the country. We must admit that yes, we have problems in our country, but we are much better off than other countries and it’s important for us to be very patriotic.

“We must pray for our leaders; when you pray for a leader who does good things, you will enjoy your benefit. If you allow them to do whatever they want to do you will suffer for the consequences so continue to pray for our leaders.

“We must always do what is right as religious leaders, we must talk to our People we must never lose hope. If there are challenges and there are difficulties brought about by God, let’s come together, pray to Almighty to reduce this pressure that we are facing not only in our country, not only in our homes, but everywhere.

“Let’s come together and see how we can help the government to do what they should do and I believe we will at the end of the day be better off as a country called Nigeria. That’s why we must come together to find a common cause.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh who is also the Co-chairman of NIREC also stated that although some Nigerians who could no longer stand the extreme difficulties and strife in Nigeria have ran off in search of greener pastures in other countries. He maintained that the migration commonly known as “japa syndrome,” was not the solution.

According to him, government needs to restore the faith and hope of Nigerians in the nation’s governance by making deliberate efforts and unifying actions, especially in the management of resources in an accountable and transparent manner.

He said: “In recent years, our nation has faced numerous challenges that have shaken the very core of our unity and stability. From insecurity and violence to political tensions and economic hardships, the Nigerian people have endured strife and extreme difficulties; those who could not bear the situation migrated to other nations in search of greener pastures in what is commonly known today in Nigeria as Japa Syndrome.

“However, the solution is not in running away to other countries but in finding ways to restore hope of the citizens in our dear country, Nigeria. Nigeria is blessed with abundance of human and natural resources more than many nations of the world but we need to get it right on the management of these resources for the good of all.

“Good governance, therefore is key as we consider restoration of hope in Nigeria. We must get to that level where Nigerians would be convinced to have faith in those in governance. For this to happen, we must all develop a culture where transparency and accountability are celebrated; a system where public officers are held accountable for their actions and inactions during their tenures in office or after leaving office.”

The CAN President who said religious leaders could create bridges of understanding and work towards a common vision of hope urged them to always encourage and support initiatives that prioritise peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and the equitable distribution of resources.

“By working together, beyond any religious or ethnic barriers, we can rebuild the moral fabric of our nation and restore the hope of Nigerians in their nation so that the trend of migration can be reversed in no distant time”, Okoh said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume urged Nigerians to trust President Bola Tinubu to turn around the fortune of the country.

Akume said that the essence of Tinubu’s administration is to rekindle hope in the citizens, hence, the “Renewed Hope” mantra.

He said that as the government pursues the agenda of renewed hope, a time will come when graduates will be gainfully employed.

“I therefore call on the Nigerian citizens to trust that the incumbent administration of President Bola Tinubu will do all that it takes to address the challenges of hunger and poverty.

“With our human and natural resources, Nigerians have no reason to live in penury; the government will not weaponize religion and ethnicity as you can see in the appointments so far by the President.

“We are laying a foundation that will put smiles on the faces of the citizens. This is why we call for a renewed hope. Let us live in unity to a point that though tongue and tribe may differ, in unity we must stand,” he said.

