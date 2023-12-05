Renowned cleric Prophet Sam Olu Alo has advised President Bola Tinubu to regularly assess the performances of his ministers and other appointees every six months.

Olu-Alo emphasised that such evaluations would ensure the effectiveness of the Tinubu-led government in delivering its renewed hope agenda for the country. The cleric also urged the president not to lose sight of why most Nigerians elected him in the February 2023 general election.

Speaking at the Adamimogo Global Convention of the Christ Apostolic Church in Lagos, themed “Weep No More,” Prophet Olu Alo stressed the importance of accountability in leadership.

The week-long event brought together thousands of Christian faithful worldwide, featuring prayers, word rendition, prophetic ministrations, and the donation of free eyeglasses. Moreover, over 1,000 youths were trained in various vocational skills, and 200 youths received support through tools, cash, and capital for self-reliance.

Prophet Olu Alo highlighted the need for accountability among leaders, drawing parallels with the biblical story of the unprofitable servant who failed to utilize his talent and faced consequences.

He cautioned that without proper assessment of appointees, the country might experience stagnation in growth and development. Expressing concern that a significant portion of those appointed might not align with the president’s vision, he urged continuous evaluation to ensure the government’s success.

Regarding the 2024 budget, the cleric expressed skepticism about the availability of funds to finance it. He advised the federal government to enact laws to govern the proposed projects, emphasizing the lack of functional laws as a major challenge in the country.

In advising Nigerian youths, Prophet Olu Alo encouraged them to wait on God for what is good and to be hardworking. He cautioned against joining occultic groups for wealth, emphasizing the importance of doing the will of God and having a solid foundation through education.

The cleric stressed that youths have a promising future and should not solely rely on prayers but actively engage in meaningful endeavours to realize their aspirations.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE