Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has dismissed the assertion made by senior lawyer Kayode Ajulo (SAN) that his aides are forging his signature for official government transactions. Akeredolu labelled these claims as baseless and laughable.

In response to Ajulo’s statements, Akeredolu expressed disappointment, stating, “It is disheartening to see a supposed legal practitioner making such statements on national television.”

Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, conveyed the governor’s response, asserting that the allegation of signature forgery is groundless and absurd.

Olatunde challenged those behind the allegations to provide any documents allegedly forged by Akeredolu’s aides for government transactions. He stated, “The circulated content on social media, which some people rely on as evidence, is laughable.

They should present a legitimate document to support their claims if they genuinely believe a disparity exists. We are more than willing to investigate the matter and prosecute anyone found culpable thoroughly.”

Addressing the issue, Olatunde emphasised that the key concern is the lack of concrete evidence to support the claims. He pointed out that a group has assembled two signatures without disclosing the relevant documents or details such as dates.

Olatunde clarified, “The truth of the matter is that only Governor Akeredolu can claim that his signature has been forged. I have spoken to the Governor, who has asked me to refute this claim emphatically. The signature of Mr. Governor is not forged. Please disregard these crisis entrepreneurs. Their real gains are in crisis, not peace.”